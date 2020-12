The Jets designated Ficken (groin) for return from IR on Wednesday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Ficken has only appeared in one game since Week 6, but the Jets could bring him back to the active roster as soon as Sunday's contest against the Rams. Replacement kicker Sergio Castillo missed three field-goal tries against the Seahawks last weekend, so the Jets could be particularly motivated to get Ficken back on the field.