Ficken connected on all three of his field-goal attempts and added an extra point in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Steelers.

Ficken converted one kick per quarter. He made the extra point after Robby Anderson found the end zone in the first quarter, then managed to sneak a 54-yarder into the bottom corner early in the second quarter before adding field goals of 37 and 42 yards in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. Ficken will be tough to recommend against the Bills in Week 17.