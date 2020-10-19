Ficken missed a 55-yard field-goal attempt in Sunday's 24-0 loss to Miami.
Ficken hadn't missed a kick that counted coming into this contest, but his 55-yard misfire was a fitting punishment for an inexcusable 13-yard intentional grounding penalty taken by Joe Flacco on 3rd-and-1 from Miami's 24-yard line. That was New York's second fruitless trip inside Miami's 25, and the first didn't even end with a field-goal attempt after an offensive pass interference penalty followed by a botched snap knocked the Jets out of range entirely. New York has scored just 10 points in two games without starting quarterback Sam Darnold (shoulder), but the Jets will hope to have Darnold back against the Bills in Week 7.