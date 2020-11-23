Ficken (groin) didn't attempt a field goal and made two of four PAT attempts in Sunday's 34-28 loss to the Chargers.

Perhaps Ficken returned a week too early, as the normally reliable kicker was uncharacteristically inaccurate on his limited opportunities. The Jets got the two points Ficken left on the table back when the Chargers took an intentional safety on the game's second-to-last play, but a winless New York team can ill afford to start missing makeable kicks on top of all the team's other issues.