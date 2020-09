Ficken made both of his field-goal attempts and a PAT in Sunday's 31-13 loss to San Francisco.

Ficken converted field goals from 41 and 25 yards out. New York has scored just one touchdown outside of garbage time through two games and is dealing with a multitude of injuries to an offense that wasn't teeming with play-makers to begin with, so Ficken should continue to suffer from a lack of opportunities.