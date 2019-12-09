Ficken made all three of his field-goal attempts and one of two PAT tries in Sunday's 22-21 win over Miami.

Ficken kicked off his day with a missed extra point, but he rallied with makes from 37 and 42 yards before kicking a 44-yarder to win it as time expired. The 26-year-old kicker did just enough to propel his team to victory, upstaging the seven field-goal performance of opposing kicker Jason Sanders.