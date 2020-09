Ficken made his lone field-goal attempt from 31 yards and converted both of his PAT attempts in Sunday's 27-17 loss to Buffalo.

Ficken didn't miss, but he saw limited opportunities as the Jets' offense failed to move the ball consistently. With starting running back Le'Veon Bell coming out of the game due to a hamstring injury, the Jets are unlikely to give Ficken much work against the stingy 49ers defense in Week 2.