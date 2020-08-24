Ficken is competing with Brett Maher for the Jets' starting kicking job, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Ficken re-signed with the Jets this offseason, and special teams coach Brant Boyer added Monday, "I see this [competition] coming down to the end here" between Maher and Ficken. Ficken didn't exactly instill confidence in the coaching staff last season, connecting on just 19 of 27 field goal attempts (70.4 percent) and 23 of 26 extra points (88.5 percent) through 15 games. With no preseason action in 2020, practice reps have suddenly taken on utmost importance for both players with the competition seemingly coming down to the late stages of training camp.