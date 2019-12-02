Jets' Sam Ficken: Makes both attempts in loss
Ficken made both of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 22-6 loss to the Bengals.
While New York's offense laid an egg after scoring 34 points in each of the previous three games, Ficken delivered a serviceable performance with makes from 42 and 39 yards. Anybody who streamed Ficken for this one can consider keeping him in the lineup against the Dolphins in Week 14, but the Jets are among the league's least reliable offenses in terms of providing their kicker consistent opportunities.
