Coach Adam Gase said Monday that Ficken (groin) will "hopefully" practice this week, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The Jets are in dire need of Ficken, as his replacement, Sergio Castillo, missed three of four field-goal attempts in Sunday's 40-3 loss to the Seahawks. Ficken has been on IR for three weeks, and his next step is to get back onto the practice field. If is designated to return, there's a good chance he plays against the Rams on Sunday.