Ficken missed his lone field-goal attempt from 55 yards in Sunday's 31-6 loss to the Eagles.

The long miss was Ficken's only kick, as the Jets went for two after their lone touchdown and failed. He should get more opportunities when starting quarterback Sam Darnold returns from mononucleosis.

