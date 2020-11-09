site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Sam Ficken: Missing third straight game
Ficken (groin) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Patriots.
Ficken thus will miss another game and target a return after the Jets' Week 10 bye. In his continued absence, Sergio Castillo will handle the team's kicking duties Monday night.
