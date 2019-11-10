Ficken made two of three field-goal attempts and all four of his PAT attempts in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Giants.

Ficken recovered from a miss for the second straight game, as he failed to connect from 54 yards out late in the first half but bounced back with makes from 53 and 35 yards after the break. The Jets remain in the underbelly of their schedule, as they'll take on another bottom-feeder in Washington next week.