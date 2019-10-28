Jets' Sam Ficken: No FG attempts again
Ficken didn't attempt a field goal but made his lone PAT attempt in Sunday's 29-15 loss to Jacksonville.
New York's offense didn't get in scoring position much, but the Jets were able to walk away with a pair of touchdowns when they did. Trailing 22-7 at the time of their second score, the Jets opted to go for two in order to pull within seven points, limiting Ficken to just one PAT. Ficken has seen laughably little volume this season, but that could change in Week 9 against the Dolphins.
