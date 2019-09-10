Ficken signed a contract Tuesday with the Jets, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

The Jets wasted little time to add Ficken to the 53-man roster after he emerged as the victor in the five-man kicker audition New York staged Tuesday. He'll replace incumbent Vedvik, who was waived just two days after missing a 45-yard field goal and an extra-point attempt Sunday in the Jets' 17-16 loss to the Bills. Ficken has previously appeared in four games across the past two seasons with the Rams, converting three of six field-goal tries and 14 of 15 point-after attempts.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories