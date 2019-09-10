Jets' Sam Ficken: Officially joins Jets
Ficken signed a contract Tuesday with the Jets, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.
The Jets wasted little time to add Ficken to the 53-man roster after he emerged as the victor in the five-man kicker audition New York staged Tuesday. He'll replace incumbent Vedvik, who was waived just two days after missing a 45-yard field goal and an extra-point attempt Sunday in the Jets' 17-16 loss to the Bills. Ficken has previously appeared in four games across the past two seasons with the Rams, converting three of six field-goal tries and 14 of 15 point-after attempts.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Trade Values Chart
Got an unexpected hole to fill after Week 1? Want to take advantage of some depth? Dave Richard's...
-
Top Week 2 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
News and notes: Coleman, Guice out
Who's healthy and who will you need to replace for Week 2? Here's the latest on injuries and...