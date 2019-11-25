Ficken went 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts and 4-for-4 on PAT attempts in Sunday's 34-3 win over the Raiders.

Ficken connected from 24 and 35 yards out before missing from 48. He's seen a noticeable uptick in opportunities recently with New York's offense coming alive, and that trend should continue in Week 13 against the 0-11 Bengals.