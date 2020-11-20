site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Sam Ficken: Practices without restrictions
RotoWire Staff
Nov 19, 2020
Ficken (groin) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Ficken was limited in practice to begin the week, but he can now safely be considered on track for Sunday's game against the Chargers. The starting kicker's groin injury caused him to miss the
Jets' last three games.
