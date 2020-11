Ficken (groin) is active heading into Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Ficken was able to contribute a trio of practice sessions during the week, with one involving full participation. In what will be his first appearance since Week 6, Ficken gets the nod over Sergio Castillo for a matchup against the Chargers. Thus far on the season, Ficken has gone 9-for-10 on field-goal tries and 6-for-6 on extra points over six appearances.