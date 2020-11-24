The Jets placed Ficken (groin) on injured reserve Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

After missing three straight games with a right groin injury, Ficken was cleared to return to action coming out of the Jets' Week 10 bye, but he didn't look quite right in Sunday's 34-28 loss to the Chargers. Though he wasn't forced to exit early because of an injury, Ficken still misfired on two of his four extra-point attempts in the contest. The Jets will give Ficken at least the next three games off to heal up, clearing the way for Sergio Castillo to step back in as the team's kicker.