Ficken (groin) will be limited in Wednesday's practice, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Ficken also managed to practice on a limited basis before the Jets' Week 10 bye, but he was nonetheless forced to miss a third straight game. If he's unable to prove his health in time to retake the field against the Chargers on Sunday, Sergio Castillo will once again be called upon to handle New York's kicking duties.