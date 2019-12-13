Ficken missed his only field-goal try and made one of two extra-point attempts in Thursday's 42-21 loss to the Ravens.

Ficken missed his sole field-goal attempt from 49 yards out, and he didn't manage any opportunities after that point with the game out of hand. Through 12 contests, the 26-year-old has made 14 of 19 field-goal tries and 20 of 22 extra-point attempts. He's got a tough matchup against the Steelers on deck Week 16.