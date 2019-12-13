Jets' Sam Ficken: Struggles in TNF loss
Ficken missed his only field-goal try and made one of two extra-point attempts in Thursday's 42-21 loss to the Ravens.
Ficken missed his sole field-goal attempt from 49 yards out, and he didn't manage any opportunities after that point with the game out of hand. Through 12 contests, the 26-year-old has made 14 of 19 field-goal tries and 20 of 22 extra-point attempts. He's got a tough matchup against the Steelers on deck Week 16.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a playoff Week 15 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.