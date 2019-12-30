Ficken connected on two of four field-goal attempts and an extra point in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Bills.

Ficken had a shaky ending to a shaky season, converting from 30 and 47 yards but missing from 51 and 34. Overall, he made 19 of 27 field-goal attempts for the Jets in 2019, so there's a good chance the team will at least bring in some competition at the kicker position for 2020 if not move away from Ficken outright.