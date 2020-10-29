Ficken (groin) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Ficken's activity marks a step forward from Wednesday, when he was a non-participant. The kicker is working back from a right groin injury that sidelined him for the Week 7 loss to the Bills, resulting in the Jets calling up Sergio Castillo from the practice squad to replace him. The Jets will reassess Ficken following their final practice of Week 8 on Friday before gauging his availability for Sunday's game in Kansas City.