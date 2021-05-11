site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Saquan Hampton: Reverts to PUP list
The Jets placed Hampton (Achilles) on the reserve/PUP list Monday, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports.
Hampton previously had been waived by the Jets with a failed physical designation. He'll continue to rehab the Achilles tear he sustained back in December.
