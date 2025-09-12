Gardner (groin) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bills, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

After it was previously reported that Gardner was limited in Friday's practice, he actually logged a full session and is cleared to play Sunday. Gardner played all 56 defensive snaps against the Steelers last Sunday, recording a pair of tackles and two pass breakups. He'll see a lot of Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer against the Bills.