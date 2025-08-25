Coach Aaron Glenn said Monday that Gardner (calf) is on track to play Week 1 against the Steelers on Sept. 7, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Gardner has missed some time with a calf issue this month, but he returned to practice last week. The soon-to-be 25-year-old (Aug. 31) is hoping to return to his All-Pro form after landing a massive extension from the Jets this summer. Gardner won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2022 and was named a first-team All-Pro each of his first two seasons before his play slipped some in 2024.