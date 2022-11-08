Gardner came away with one interception and seven tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 20-17 win against the Bills.

Gardner logged the second interception of his rookie campaign, as he stole away a pass intended for Gabe Davis in the third quarter. The cornerback also finished as the Jets' leading tackler while logging at least seven stops for the second time this season. Gardner has now totaled 13 passes defended through the first nine games of his NFL career, and he's quickly making a case as one of the league's top cover corners. He will look to add to this total during the Jets' next contest versus New England in Week 11.