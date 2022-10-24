Gardner had a team-high 10 tackles (nine solo) and three passes defensed in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Broncos.

Gardner locked down Courtland Sutton in man coverage for most of the afternoon, as Sutton finished the game with just three catches for 23 yards on nine targets. The most important of Gardner's pass breakups came on Denver's penultimate possession, as he denied a fourth-down pass to Sutton in the end zone. The rookie fourth overall pick set a new single-game career high in tackles as well, and Gardner has quickly blossomed into one of the league's premier players at his position.