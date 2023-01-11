Gardner finished the 2022 season with 75 tackles (51 solo), two interceptions and a league-high 20 passes defensed.
Gardner's addition played a key role in New York's historic improvement on defense compared to last season, as the Jets went from 29.6 points allowed per game to 18.6. There's a strong argument that the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft was the best cover corner in the league as a rookie considering Gardner led the NFL in passes defensed despite teams rarely throwing his way. Many a prominent wide receiver was "lost in the Sauce" in 2022, and that's likely to remain a common theme for years to come.