Gardner (groin) will be limited at practice again Friday, but head coach Aaron Glenn expects Gardner to play Sunday against the Bills, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Gardner may wind up with a questionable designation when the Jets release game statuses for Sunday's home game against the Bills, but the star cornerback appears on track to suit up. Gardner would be sorely missed if he can't play, as free-agent acquisition Brandon Stephens struggled mightily across from Gardner in the Week 1 loss to the Steelers.