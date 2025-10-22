Jets' Sauce Gardner: Opens week with DNP
Gardner (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Gardner entered the league's concussion protocol following the Jets' 13-6 loss to the Panthers in Week 7. He'll have two more opportunities to practice this week, though he would have to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to play against the Bengals on Sunday. Jarvis Brownlee would likely start at outside corner if Gardner is not cleared to play.