The Jets exercised Gardner's fifth-year option Wednesday.

Gardner has been one of the NFL's top cornerbacks since entering the league in 2022, so it's no surprise the Jets picked up his fifth-year option. The 24-year-old received first-team All-Pro honors in each of his first two seasons, tallying 132 total tackles, 31 passes defended, including two interceptions, and one forced fumble across 33 regular-season games during that span. Despite having the worst year of his career in 2024, Gardner is expected to bounce back and remain one of the league's defensive playmakers in 2025.