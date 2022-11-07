Gardner notched a team-high seven tackles (three solo) and an interception in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Bills.

Gardner was burned for a 42-yard gain by Stefon Diggs on the game's first play, but the rookie cornerback got the last laugh. He intercepted Josh Allen in Buffalo territory in the third quarter and returned it 16 yards. Four plays later, the Jets punched in the go-ahead touchdown to take a 17-14 lead, and New York didn't trail the rest of the way. Gardner also had the coverage on Gabe Davis as Allen heaved up a desperation fourth-down deep ball in the final minute. The pass fell incomplete to seal the Jets' sixth victory through nine games.