The Jets placed Gardner (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday.

Gardner was already ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Dolphins due to a hamstring injury. His placement on IR opens up a spot on the Jets' 53-man roster for Bruce Hector. Gardner will end the 2024 regular season with 49 tackles (36 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and nine pass defenses (including one interception) across 15 games.