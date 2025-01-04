The Jets placed Gardner (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday.
Gardner was already ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Dolphins due to a hamstring injury. His placement on IR opens up a spot on the Jets' 53-man roster for Bruce Hector. Gardner will end the 2024 regular season with 49 tackles (36 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and nine pass defenses (including one interception) across 15 games.
