Gardner (hamstring) will not practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Gardner's absence is precautionary, according to head coach Robert Saleh. Considering the standout rookie season the 22-year-old had, including being named to the All-Pro team, it would make sense that the team would prefer the better safe than sorry route. He'll likely return to practice in the days ahead, although it wouldn't be surprising if he sat out Saturday's preseason contest against the Panthers.