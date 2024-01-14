Watch Now:

Gardner finished 2023 with 57 tackles (41 solo) and 11 passes defensed.

Gardner's box score stats were less impressive in his second season compared to his rookie campaign -- when he led the league with 20 passes defensed -- but that was due primarily to a lack of opportunities, as opposing quarterbacks rarely challenged the standout cornerback. Gardner was a first-team All-Pro for the second time in as many years and is already the best cover corner in the NFL, though he'd like to add more interceptions to his ledger.

