Head coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Gardner (calf) is playing Sunday against the Bears, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Gardner practiced in limited fashion on both Wednesday and Thursday this week while tending to a calf issue, but he was ultimately able to play every defensive snap versus the Patriots in Week 11 and expects to do it again this weekend versus Chicago. Across 10 games played this season, the 2022 fourth-overall draft pick has recorded 45 tackles, 14 passes defensed and two interceptions.