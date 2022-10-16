Gardner (head) recorded three tackles and two passes defended during Sunday's 27-10 win over the Packers.

Gardner was evaluated for a head injury sustained while tackling wide receiver Amari Rodgers early in the fourth quarter, though he later cleared and returned before the end of this contest. The rookie cornerback recorded two passes defended for the second time this season, though he did draw a pass interference penalty that was declined by Green Bay in favor of a separate unnecessary roughness penalty on safety Jordan Whitehead. Garner has now defended at least one pass in every game of his young six-game career