Gardner (hamstring) will participate in individual drills Thursday, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Gardner was sidelined Wednesday, as the team elected to be cautious with their star corner. Although he'll return to practice now, the team will still take a lighter approach with him and relegate the 22-year-old to individual drills. Ultimately, there is little reason for the Jets to push him this early in camp with Week 1 still multiple weeks away.