Gardner (concussion) won't play Sunday against the Bengals, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Gardner will sit out after sustaining a concussion in the Jets' Week 7 loss to the Panthers. Jarvis Brownlee or Qwan'tez Stiggers figure to draw the start at outside cornerback opposite Brandon Stephens against Cincinnati's fearsome receiving corps. Gardner will have extra time to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol with the Jets on bye in Week 9.