Coach Robert Saleh said Monday that the Jets are still deciding between Gardner and Bryce Hall at one of their starting cornerback spots, Andy Vasquez of NJ Advance Media reports.

This is likely just coach speak to keep Hall happy after he served as New York's No. 1 cornerback last season. Hall's limitations were on full display in Monday's preseason game against Atlanta, as he was burned for a 52-yard gain by tight end Kyle Pitts and then beaten 1-on-1 for a touchdown by Olamide Zaccheaus. Meanwhile, Gardner has reportedly thrived in training camp after being selected fourth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati, and the rookie didn't have any issues keeping up with Atlanta's pass catchers while playing alongside Hall on Monday.