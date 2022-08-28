Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Sunday that Gardner will start Week 1 against the Ravens, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Less than a week ago, Saleh said Gardner, a 2022 first-round pick, would have to earn the starting spot over incumbent starter Bryce Hall. However, it appears like the rookie quickly changed his coach's mind and has been declared the starter two weeks before the season opener. By all accounts, the No. 4 overall pick has thrived during training camp and should have an advantageous matchup against Baltimore's receiving corps in Week 1.