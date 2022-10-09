Gardner had five tackles (three solo), an interception and a quarterback hit in Sunday's 40-17 win over the Dolphins.

Gardner blitzed on Miami's first offensive play of the game and got home. Not only did his clean hit knock Teddy Bridgewater out of the game with a head injury, but it also drew an intentional grounding flag on Bridgewater, which resulted in a safety. The rookie cornerback was flagged for pass interference for the first time in his career while defending Tyreek Hill later in the first quarter, but Gardner made amends by picking off Bridgewater's replacement Skylar Thompson in the second quarter for the first interception of Gardner's career.