Castillo made both of his field-goal attempts and all three of his PAT tries in Monday's 30-27 loss to the Patriots.

Castillo was true from 35 and 50 yards. The kicking position has been one of the few positives for the Jets this season, as Sam Ficken (groin) missed just one field-goal attempt in six games and Castillo has missed only once in three games since being called upon to fill in.