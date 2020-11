Castillo is expected to serve as the team's top kicker with Sam Ficken (groin) listed as doubtful for Monday's game, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Castillo is expected to make his third straight straight in the absence of Ficken who continues to be bothered by a nagging groin injury. Week 8 was a solid contest for the undrafted free agent as Castillo converted three of his four field-goal attempts, although he did see a kick blocked late in the first half.