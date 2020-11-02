Castillo connected on three of four field-goal attempts in Sunday's 35-9 loss to Kansas City.

Filling in for Sam Ficken (groin) for a second consecutive week, Castillo capped each of New York's first three drives with field goals, connecting from 39, 55 and 48 yards. His fourth field-goal attempt of the first half came from 47 yards out and was blocked. New York's sputtering offense went completely dormant after halftime, as the Jets went a third consecutive game without scoring a single point in the second half. If Ficken's unable to recover for the Week 9 clash with the Patriots, Castillo would retain the Jets' kicking duties.