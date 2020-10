Castillo will serve as the Jets' kicker Sunday against the Bills with Sam Ficken (groin) inactive for the contest, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports.

After being added to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday, Castillo will be making his NFL debut while Ficken sits for the first time this season. A former CFL All-Star, Castillo converted 87 percent of his field-goal attempts while playing north of the border from 2015 through 2019.