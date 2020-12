Castillo didn't attempt a field goal and made two of three PAT attempts in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Raiders.

New York's offense came away with touchdowns when it got in close, limiting Castillo's impact. He missed a PAT, which forced New York to go for two after a subsequent touchdown to make up the lost point. Castillo will remain New York's kicker against Seattle in Week 14 with Sam Ficken (groin) still on IR.