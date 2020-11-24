Castillo is slated to step back in as the Jets' kicker Sunday against the Dolphins after New York placed Sam Ficken (groin) on injured reserve Tuesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

While Ficken was out for Weeks 7 through 9 with the groin injury, Castillo filled in as the team's kicker and proved capable, converting on six of seven field-goal tries and four of four extra-point attempts. Ficken was cleared to return to action following the Jets' Week 10 bye, but he didn't look healthy in last week's loss to the Chargers, misfiring on two of his point-after attempts. The Jets will now shut Ficken down for at least three more games by placing him on IR, paving the way for Castillo to hold down the job through at least Week 14.