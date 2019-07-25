Jets' Seth Lobendahn: Hits NFI list

The Jets placed Lobendahn (undisclosed) on their Non-Football Injury list Wednesday.

It was unknown that Lobendahn had been dealing with an injury, but it's serious enough to force him to miss the start of training camp. The USC product's injury comes at a tough time, considering he's fighting with multiple players for a depth role on the Jets' offensive line.

