Jets' Seth Lobendahn: Hits NFI list
The Jets placed Lobendahn (undisclosed) on their Non-Football Injury list Wednesday.
It was unknown that Lobendahn had been dealing with an injury, but it's serious enough to force him to miss the start of training camp. The USC product's injury comes at a tough time, considering he's fighting with multiple players for a depth role on the Jets' offensive line.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy: Gordon's holdout, Julio's foot
As Melvin Gordon starts making Fantasy drafters sweat, Julio Jones' foot gives reason for concern...
-
Building your perfect Fantasy roster
Jamey Eisenberg uses Average Draft Position data to build his perfect team from four different...
-
Heath Cummings Breakouts 2.0
Jameis Winston and Dalvin Cook have shown top-12 upside, and Heath Cummings says they'll do...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: Breakouts
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about breakouts, giving their favorites, some...
-
2019 rankings, sleepers: Target Winston
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Mayfield rising
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...